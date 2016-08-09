BRIEF-Valley National Bancorp reports $405 mln debt modification

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Valley National Bancorp
* Valley national bancorp reports a $405 million debt modification and other long-term borrowing cost enhancements
* Debt transactions will result in pre-tax interest expense savings of approximately $4.8 million on an annualized basis
* Valley terminated a fair value interest rate swap with a notional amount of $125 million in august 2016
* Prepayment penalties will not result in a loss charged to earnings in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild