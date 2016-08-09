BRIEF-Techtarget Inc posts Q2 earnings per share $0.07

Aug 9 Techtarget Inc

* Techtarget Inc says expect online revenues to be between $24.3 million and $25.6 million for Q3

* Techtarget Inc says for 2016, we expect overall revenues to be between $107.0 million and $115.0 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $29.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $120.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Techtarget Inc says qtrly total revenues $29.2 million versus. $29.8 million last year

* Techtarget Inc says for Q3 2016, we expect overall revenues to be between $25.5 million and $27.0 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $31.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S