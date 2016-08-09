BRIEF-Techtarget Inc posts Q2 earnings per share $0.07

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Techtarget Inc
* Techtarget Inc says expect online revenues to be between $24.3 million and $25.6 million for Q3
* Techtarget Inc says for 2016, we expect overall revenues to be between $107.0 million and $115.0 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $29.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $120.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Techtarget Inc says qtrly total revenues $29.2 million versus. $29.8 million last year
* Techtarget Inc says for Q3 2016, we expect overall revenues to be between $25.5 million and $27.0 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $31.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.