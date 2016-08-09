版本:
BRIEF-Yelp says Jed Nachman has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer - Conf call

Aug 9 Yelp Inc

* Says "Jed Nachman has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer effective today" - Conf Call Source - Conference call (here) Further company coverage:

