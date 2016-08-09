版本:
BRIEF-Moody's revises Viacom's Baa2 rating outlook to negative

Aug 9 Moody's:

* Moody's - Rating outlook revised to negative from stable following weaker than expected earnings announcement and ongoing operational challenges

* Moody's revises Viacom's Baa2 rating outlook to negative from stable

