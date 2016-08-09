版本:
BRIEF-Manitowoc Co says to recognize a non-cash impairment charge of $75 mln-$80 mln in H2 2016

Aug 9 Manitowoc Company Inc

* Will recognize a non-cash impairment charge associated with accumulated costs of approximately $75 to $80 million in second half of 2016

* Decided to no longer continue to implement its sap enterprise resource planning ("erp") platform Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aKohFH) Further company coverage:

