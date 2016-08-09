版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 06:26 BJT

BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson announces upsizing and pricing of additional notes due 2024

Aug 9 Kennedy-wilson Holdings Inc

* Kennedy-Wilson Holdings inc - unit kennedy-wilson, inc increased size of offering to $250 million aggregate principal amount of notes

* Kennedy wilson announces upsizing and pricing of additional 5.875% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

