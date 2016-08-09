版本:
BRIEF-Xenith Bankshares qtrly earnings per share $0.02

Aug 9 Xenith bankshares inc

* qtrly basic and diluted earnings per share $0.02

* Xenith bankshares inc says interest income declined $800 thousand, or 4.2%, in quarter ended june 30, 2016, compared to same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

