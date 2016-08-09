版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-MPT Operating Partnership, MPT Finance Corp file for potential sale of debt securities - SEC filing

Aug 9 Medical Properties Trust Inc

* MPT Operating Partnership and MPT Finance Corp file f or potential sale of their debt securities - SEC filing

* MPT Operating Partnership and MPT Finance Corp say the debt securities may be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by medical properties trust Source: (bit.ly/2b6xY4D ) Further company coverage:

