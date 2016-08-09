版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-MBIA files for mixed shelf offering amount undisclosed

Aug 9 MBIA Inc

* Files for mixed shelf offering; amount undisclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

