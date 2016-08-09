版本:
BRIEF-Towerstream says Q2 revenue increased 2% over Q1 to $6.9 mln

Aug 9 Towerstream Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $1.38

* Says Q2 revenue increased 2% over Q1 to $6.9 million

* Says increasing the forecast from 400 onnet buildings to 440 onnet buildings by year end Source - bit.ly/2aJDzPg Further company coverage:

