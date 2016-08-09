版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 03:41 BJT

BRIEF-Papa John's International CEO Schnatter sells 24,322 shares of co's common stock

Aug 9 Papa John's International Inc

* CEO John Schnatter sells 24,322 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing

* CEO Schnatter sold 17,879 shares of the co on Aug 5 and 6,443 shares on Aug 8 Source text: bit.ly/2aXvPpv Further company coverage:

