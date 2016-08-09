BRIEF-Papa John's International CEO Schnatter sells 24,322 shares of co's common stock

UPDATE 1-Moscow and Kiev head for $3 bln debt showdown in English court
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
Aug 9 Papa John's International Inc
* CEO John Schnatter sells 24,322 shares of co's common stock - SEC filing
* CEO Schnatter sold 17,879 shares of the co on Aug 5 and 6,443 shares on Aug 8 Source text: bit.ly/2aXvPpv Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project