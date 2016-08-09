版本:
BRIEF-Wilmington Capital Management qtrly net loss $0.02

Aug 9 Wilmington Capital Management Inc

* Wilmington announces 2016 second quarter results

* Wilmington capital management inc qtrly net loss $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

