版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-Canwel Building Materials qtrly net earnings $41.2 mln vs $6.1 mln

Aug 9 Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd

* Qtrly revenues increased by 29% to $290 million when compared to $225 million in same period in 2015

* Qtrly net earnings $41.2 million versus $6.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐