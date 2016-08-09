BRIEF-Nervana announces planned acquisition of Co by intel

UPDATE 2-Russian retailer Detsky Mir plans share listing in Moscow
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
Aug 9 Nervana
* Nervana announces planned acquisition of Co by intel
* Intends to continue all existing development efforts including neon deep learning framework, deep learning platform, engine deep learning hardware
* Will continue to operate out of our san diego headquarters
* Allen & company llc who acted as exclusive financial advisor to nervana in this transaction Source text : bit.ly/2aXzvYv
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units