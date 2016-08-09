版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Nervana announces planned acquisition of Co by intel

Aug 9 Nervana

* Nervana announces planned acquisition of Co by intel

* Intends to continue all existing development efforts including neon deep learning framework, deep learning platform, engine deep learning hardware

* Will continue to operate out of our san diego headquarters

* Allen & company llc who acted as exclusive financial advisor to nervana in this transaction Source text : bit.ly/2aXzvYv

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐