BRIEF-Coca Cola Bottling qtrly sales $840.4 mln vs $614.7 mln

Aug 9 (Reuters) -

* Coca cola bottling co consolidated qtrly consolidated basic net income per share $1.68

* Coca cola bottling co consolidated qtrly sales $840.4 million versus $614.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
