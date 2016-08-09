BRIEF-Medivation Inc - Reaffirmed full-year 2016 financial guidance

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Medivation Inc
* Medivation Inc qtrly loss per share $2.45
* Medivation's collaboration revenue on a GAAP basis for Q2 of 2016 was $206.2 million, compared with $175.7 million
* Reaffirmed full-year 2016 financial guidance.
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $917.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.