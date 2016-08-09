版本:
BRIEF-Medivation Inc - Reaffirmed full-year 2016 financial guidance

Aug 9 Medivation Inc

* Medivation Inc qtrly loss per share $2.45

* Medivation's collaboration revenue on a GAAP basis for Q2 of 2016 was $206.2 million, compared with $175.7 million

* Reaffirmed full-year 2016 financial guidance.

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $917.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

