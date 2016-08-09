BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings qtrly earnings per share $0.09

Aug 9 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

* Aerojet rocketdyne holdings inc says net sales for q2 of fiscal 2016 totaled $408.4 million compared to $457.8 million for q2 of fiscal 2015

* Aerojet rocketdyne holdings inc says as of june 30, 2016, company had $2.3 billion of funded backlog compared to $2.4 billion as of november 30, 2015

* Aerojet rocketdyne holdings, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results

* Aerojet rocketdyne holdings inc qtrly earnings per share $0.09