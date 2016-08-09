BRIEF-BRT Realty Trust qtrly adjusted FFO per share $0.14

Aug 9 Brt Realty Trust

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39

* Brt realty trust says rental and other revenues from real estate properties for three months ended june 30, 2016 increased 14.1% to $22.6 million

* Qtrly ffo per share $0.10

* Qtrly adjusted ffo per share $0.14