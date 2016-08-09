版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Neuralstem says filed for a non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

Aug 9 Neuralstem Inc

* Says it has filed for a non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Says unable to file quarterly report on form 10-Q for period ended June 30, 2016 due to difficulty in obtaining required information Source: (bit.ly/2b0Z3SN ) Further company coverage:

