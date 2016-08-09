BRIEF-Valeant updates on settlement agreements related to Salix unit

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
* Estimated legal liability, initially measured at fair value on date of Salix acquisition, should be reduced by $39 million
* Co and the states have executed settlement agreements concerning the states' portion of the settlement related to Salix
* Pursuant to terms of agreements, co will make a payment of about $8 million plus interest by august 18, 2016
* Following execution of settlement concerning federal claims against Salix, co concluded its estimated legal liability relating to this matter
* Adjustment was recorded in other income in Q2 of 2016 in the co's consolidated statement of loss Source text: bit.ly/2aQ7jYe Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.