BRIEF-RR Donnelley & Sons Co says ntends to transfer listing of its common stock to nyse from nasdaq global select market

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 RR Donnelley & Sons Co
* RR Donnelley & Sons Co says ntends to transfer listing of its common stock to NYSE from nasdaq global select market
* RR Donnelley & Sons Co says common stock will begin trading on nyse on august 22, 2016 under its current ticker symbol "rrd" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild