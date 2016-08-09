BRIEF-SunPower plans to drop-down minority stake in Henrietta project to 8POINT3 Energy - Conf Call

Aug 9 SunPower Corp

* SunPower Corp CEO says beyond 2016, expect that the pace of U.S. power plant project deployments will be reduced for the next two years - Conf call

* Plan to drop-down the remaining minority stake in Henrietta project to 8POINT3 Energy, before the end of the year

* SunPower Corp CEO says "will reduce my cash salary and bonus to $1 for the balance of the year " - Conf call