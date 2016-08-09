BRIEF-Shogun Capital to acquire International Cannabis Corp

BRIEF-Thales, Lockheed win contract with UK's Royal Navy
* Thales and Lockheed Martin announce the contract award to deliver the Royal Navy's new airborne surveillance and control system, under the 'CROWSNEST' programme.
Aug 9 Shogun Capital Corp
* Shogun Capital Corp announces proposed acquisition of International Cannabis Corp
* Shogun will be renamed "International Cannabis Corporation" following deal
* Holders of issued ICC shares will get Shogun shares at an exchange ratio of one Shogun common share for each 1.25 ICC common shares
* ICC, co entered engagement letter in connection with a private placement of subscription receipts of ICC to up to $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Thales and Lockheed Martin announce the contract award to deliver the Royal Navy's new airborne surveillance and control system, under the 'CROWSNEST' programme.
BERLIN, Jan 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel "read with interest" U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's interview with German newspaper Bild, in which he threatened German carmaker BMW with a border tax on cars built in Mexico, her spokesman said on Monday.
* Acquired a 10.24% stake in a portfolio of shale gas tenements located in the Northeast Marcellus shale play of Pennsylvania