BRIEF-Shogun Capital to acquire International Cannabis Corp

Aug 9 Shogun Capital Corp

* Shogun Capital Corp announces proposed acquisition of International Cannabis Corp

* Shogun will be renamed "International Cannabis Corporation" following deal

* Holders of issued ICC shares will get Shogun shares at an exchange ratio of one Shogun common share for each 1.25 ICC common shares

* ICC, co entered engagement letter in connection with a private placement of subscription receipts of ICC to up to $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

