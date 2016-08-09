版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Ambac Financial announced management changes in, and consolidation of, its portfolio risk management group

Aug 9 Ambac Financial Group Inc

* Cathleen matanle will retire from her position as senior managing director and head of portfolio and credit risk management

* Announced management changes in, and consolidation of, its portfolio risk management group

* Ambac Financial Group Inc says david barranco will assume additional responsibilities for portfolio and credit risk management group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

