2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Ryerson Holding Corp posts Q2 earnings per share $0.17

Aug 9 Ryerson Holding Corp

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.17

* Qtrly net sales $ 739.8 million versus. $840.4 million last year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $739.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source: (bit.ly/2aTr5iz) Further company coverage:

