BRIEF-Pizza Pizza Royalty posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.216/shr

Aug 9 Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp

* Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp announces second quarter financial results

* Qtrly same store sales increased 0.9 pct

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.216

* Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.208

* Qtrly total system sales $132.3 mln vs $130.3 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
