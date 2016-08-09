版本:
BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares- On Aug 9 Co issued and sold $1 bln aggregate principal amount of its 2.300% senior notes due 2022 - SEC Filing

Aug 9 Huntington Bancshares Inc

* On Aug 9 Co issued and sold $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.300% senior notes due 2022 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

