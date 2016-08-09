BRIEF-Pendrell says James Dondero reported 11 pct passive stake in co - SEC filing

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Pendrell Corp
* James Dondero reports 11 pct passive stake in Pendrell as of August 4, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2bcQ7eu ) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild