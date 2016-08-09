版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-Pendrell says James Dondero reported 11 pct passive stake in co - SEC filing

Aug 9 Pendrell Corp

* James Dondero reports 11 pct passive stake in Pendrell as of August 4, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2bcQ7eu ) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐