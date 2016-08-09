版本:
BRIEF-Aerocentury says two units bought a Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft from Aviacion RCII LLC - SEC filing

Aug 9 Aerocentury Corp

* On August 4, 2016, two units purchased a Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft from Aviacion RCII LLC, A.I.E - SEC filing

* Aggregate purchase price for two aircraft was approximately US$33.2 million Source: (bit.ly/2aJZwgU) Further company coverage:

