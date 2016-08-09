BRIEF-Stemcells says files for non-timely 10-q with U.S. SEC - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Stemcells Inc
* Says files for non-timely 10-q with u.s. SEC - SEC Filing
* Says in May 2016, decided to terminate its Phase II pathway study in spinal cord injury following an in-depth review
* As part of wind down of company's operations, it conducted a reduction of work force impacting all of its remaining full-time employees
* Reduction consisting of approximately 50 employees, as of August 1, 2016
* Expects to file its form 10-q within the 5-day extension period afforded by rule 12b-25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.