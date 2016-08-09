BRIEF-Stemcells says files for non-timely 10-q with U.S. SEC - SEC Filing

Aug 9 Stemcells Inc

* Says files for non-timely 10-q with u.s. SEC - SEC Filing

* Says in May 2016, decided to terminate its Phase II pathway study in spinal cord injury following an in-depth review

* As part of wind down of company's operations, it conducted a reduction of work force impacting all of its remaining full-time employees

* Reduction consisting of approximately 50 employees, as of August 1, 2016

* Expects to file its form 10-q within the 5-day extension period afforded by rule 12b-25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: