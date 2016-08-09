BRIEF-Osiris Therapeutics files for non-timely 10-Q with U.S. SEC - SEC filing

Aug 9 Osiris Therapeutics Inc

* Says files for non-timely 10-Q with U.S. SEC - SEC filing

* Says is in process of completing accounting review of revenue recognition under contracts with distributors

* Does not expect to file Q2 2016 quarterly report within the extension period of five calendar days provided under rule 12B-25 Source: (bit.ly/2b4EKXC ) Further company coverage: