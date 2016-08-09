BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group files for resale of up to 33.4 mln shares of co's class A common stock by selling securityholders

Aug 9 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc :

* Overseas Shipholding Group files for resale of up to 33.4 million shares of co's class A common stock by the selling securityholders

* In addition the selling securityholders to offer 17.7 million class a warrants, each to purchase 0.190 shares of co's class A common stock Source text (bit.ly/2bdAgiT) Further company coverage: