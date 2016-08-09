版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 06:28 BJT

BRIEF-Innerworkings files for non-timely 10-Q with U.S. regulator

Aug 9 Innerworkings Inc

* Says files for non-timely 10-Q with U.S. Sec - sec filing

* Says intends to file quarterly report on august 15, 2016

* Says requires additional time to report corrected accounting for non-executive bonuses under the company's bonus plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐