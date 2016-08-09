BRIEF-SolarCity says proposed Tesla acquisition to delay project financing by about 30 days - Conf Call

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 SolarCity Corp
* SolarCity Corp says project financing delays of about 30 days due to the proposed Tesla acquisition
* SolarCity says cash balance expected to increase by the end of Q3 and to further increase by the end of Q4
* SolarCity says "expect to report one of the lowest cost per watt quarters in our history in Q4 2016"
* "look to expand in one or two more states by the year end"
* "infrastructure in place to support annual installations of about 1.25 gw, so we will be reducing costs to match our current volume forecast"
* "combining the two companies will have some level of overlap in the product level" Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild