BRIEF-Ezcorp Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $184.6 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Aug 9 Ezcorp Inc

* Q3 total revenues $170.2 million versus $164.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $184.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

