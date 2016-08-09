BRIEF-Ezcorp Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $184.6 mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Ezcorp Inc
* Q3 total revenues $170.2 million versus $164.6 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $184.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild