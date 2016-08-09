版本:
BRIEF-PG&E guilty of safety violations stemming from fatal blast- Bloomberg

Aug 9 (Reuters) -

* PG&E faces fine of no more than $6 million- Bloomberg

* PG&E guilty of safety violations stemming from fatal blast- Bloomberg Source text : bloom.bg/2aXNTjm

