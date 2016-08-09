版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 07:10 BJT

BRIEF-Daily Journal says management believes that internal controls over financial reporting is effective

Aug 9 Daily Journal

* Management believes that its internal controls over financial reporting is effective- SEC filing

* Made significant changes to internal controls rectifying prior identified material weaknesses mentioned in fy regulatory filing- SEC filing

