BRIEF-STW Resources Holding Corp files a voluntary petition under chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code

GLOBAL MARKETS-Pound quivers near 3-mth low, stocks weak before May's Brexit stance speech
* Spreadbetters forecast slightly lower open for European shares
Aug 9 STW Resources Holding Corp
* STW Resources Holding Corp files a voluntary petition under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code
* Working with investors, creditors to review financial, strategic alternatives with goal of repayment of all claims, maximization of stockholder value
* Anticipate a committee of creditors be formed, again under supervision of bankruptcy court, to assist in reorganization process
* Potential alternatives may include raising capital, strategic collaboration or sale or divestiture of some operating companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TechnipFMC begins operations as a combined company after completing merger of FMC Technologies and Technip Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has been awarded a one well contract for semi-submersible West Phoenix for work in UK west of Shetland