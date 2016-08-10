版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 17:07 BJT

BRIEF-Twin Butte Energy announces additional fairness opinion and postponement of meeting

Aug 10 Twin Butte Energy Ltd

* Has elected to postpone its annual and special meeting of security holders, until August 29, 2016

* Twin Butte announces additional fairness opinion and postponement of meeting

* Canaccord provided board with opinion that consideration to be received by debentureholders pursuant to proposed plan of arrangement is fair Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐