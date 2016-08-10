版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 13:05 BJT

BRIEF-Daetwyler holding acquires German company Ott

Aug 10 Daetwyler Holding AG :

* Will be gaining new expertise in technology and materials in its sealing solutions division following the acquisition of German company Ott

* Parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text - bit.ly/2aKC3wf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

