BRIEF-Carmanah Technologies Q2 revenue of $19.5 mln, up 24 pct

Aug 9 Carmanah Technologies Corp

* Carmanah reports second quarter 2016 fiscal results

* In Q2 of 2016 company generated revenues of $19.5 million, up $3.8 million or 24%

* Net income in Q2 of 2016 was $1.3 million down from net income of $10.3 million