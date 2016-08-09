BRIEF-Carmanah Technologies Q2 revenue of $19.5 mln, up 24 pct

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Carmanah Technologies Corp
* Carmanah reports second quarter 2016 fiscal results
* In Q2 of 2016 company generated revenues of $19.5 million, up $3.8 million or 24%
* Net income in Q2 of 2016 was $1.3 million down from net income of $10.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild