2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Blackpearl Resources posts Q2 loss per share $0.03

Aug 9 Blackpearl Resources Inc

* Qtrly gross oil and gas revenue $28.3 million versus $30.7 million

* Plans for remainder of 2016 are relatively unchanged from q1 2016 guidance update

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

