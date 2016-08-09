版本:
BRIEF-Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate posts Q3 earnings $0.03/shr

Aug 9 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp

* Qtrly net asset value per share of $10.99

* Qtrly earnings per common share $0.03

* Qtrly net investment income of $6.2 million, or $0.21 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

