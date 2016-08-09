BRIEF-CIT Group says unable to file quarterly report on form 10-Q

Aug 9 CIT Group Inc

* Says expects to complete and file the form 10-Q on or before August 15, 2016

* In 2015 form 10-K filing, management identified material weakness in financial freedom reverse mortgage servicing business of IMB Holdco LLC

* In Q2, as result of new information from process remediate material weakness, co recorded additional reserves of $230 million

* Says unable to file quarterly report on form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2016 by the prescribed filing deadline

* In preparation of financial statements for FY Dec 31, 2015, co identified errors in estimation process of hecm interest curtailment

* Is redesigning the procedures and controls to remediate the material weakness, with oversight from the board of directors Source: (bit.ly/2b4CpM8 ) Further company coverage: