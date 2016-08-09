版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Keyera announces dividend increase and August dividend

Aug 9 Keyera Corp

* Keyera announces dividend increase and August dividend

* Increasing its cash dividend by 6% from 12.5 cents per common share to 13.25 cents per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

