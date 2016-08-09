版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 06:46 BJT

BRIEF-Bridgepoint says Ashford University received FPRD from U.S. Dept. of Education - SEC filing

Aug 9 Bridgepoint Education Inc

* Says on August 3, 2016, Ashford University received a FPRD from the U.S. Department of Education - SEC filing Source : (bit.ly/2aK7946 ) Further company coverage:
