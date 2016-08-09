版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-LendingClub says concluded as of June 30, internal control over financial reporting was ineffective

Aug 9 LendingClub Corp

* Discloses In Form 10Q - As a result, concluded that, as of june 30, Co's internal control over financial reporting was ineffective

* During the second quarter of 2016, identified a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting Source (bit.ly/2aK133V) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐