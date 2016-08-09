版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 06:34 BJT

BRIEF-Canadian Natural Resources prices C$1 bln in 5.5 year notes

Aug 9 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd :

* Canadian natural resources limited prices C$1.0 billion in 5.5 year notes

* Priced C$1.0 billion principal amount of 3.31% medium-term notes due feb 11, 2022 at a price of c$99.985 per c$100 principal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐