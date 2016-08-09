BRIEF-Prophase Labs reports qtrly shr loss $0.06

BRIEF-Ecobalt announces receipt for final base shelf prospectus
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
Aug 9 Prophase Labs Inc says -
* Prophase Labs reports financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2016; exploring strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value
* Net sales were $2.8 million for three months ended June 30, 2016 as compared to $2.2 million for three months ended June 30, 2015
* Prophase Labs Inc qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Working with Bourne Partners to assist in strategic review
* Says alternatives include possible sale of core assets of company as well as explore a range of potential acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
LONDON, Jan 16 Emerging stocks registered their biggest daily fall in nearly a month on Monday and currencies broadly weakened with Turkey's lira falling again as investors showed nerves ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
* Trump says carmakers exporting to U.S. face 35 pct tariff - Bild