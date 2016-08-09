版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Microsoft CFO Amy Hood sells 120,000 shares of co's common stock on Aug 8

Aug 9 Microsoft Corp

* CFO Amy Hood reports open market sale of 120,000 shares of co's common stock at avg price of $57.86 per share on Aug 8 - SEC filing Source text: bit.ly/2aIMlXG Further company coverage:

